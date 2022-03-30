East Kentwood Hires New Boys Basketball Coach

KENTWOOD, Mich. — East Kentwood has officially hired their new boys basketball for the 2022-2023 season.

Mike Thomas was named the Head Coach for the Falcons on Wednesday. Thomas is no stranger to the West side of the state. Early in his coaching career he was the leader at Kalamazoo Central and led the Maroon Giants to back to back Class A championships.

He has also had coaching stops at Albion College, and most recently was the Head Coach at Grand Blanc. In fact, his team of Bobcats played in the Division 1 state championship this past weekend against De La Salle. Grand Blanc lost that game 67-58.

"Our focus is to just take it one step at a time. I think we can go anywhere but up. i just want to come in and create a "gotta get it" mentality. You have to create a sense of urgency to complete unforeseen goals without making excuses and I think if we can start right there i think we'll have a good foundation, said Thomas.