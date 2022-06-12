East Grand Rapids earn third straight girls lacrosse state title

ROCKFORD, Mich. — For the third time in four years, East Grand Rapids girls lacrosse won the Division two state championship. The Pioneers took down Detroit Country Day in double overtime, final score 12-11.

EGR led at halftime 6-3 and Country day clawed their way back in the second half to send it to overtime. Neither team scored in the first overtime period so it went to a second, sudden death, overtime. Less than 20 seconds into that period, Lizzie Lundeen scored the game winner.

"I knew we were going to get the ball because I have a lot of confidence in our draw taker Mary Mehney, once she got that ball I hoped out for the pass and I just knew right then I had to take it in and try for the goal," said Lundeen.

This is the third state title for the senior class of Pioneers. They missed the 2020 season due to COVID-19. They end the season 17-2.