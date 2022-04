(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season following core muscle surgery, the team announced Monday.

Larkin's recovery time is expected to be 8-10 weeks.

In 70 games this season, Larkin tallied a team-leading 69 points, including 31 goals, also a team high.

The Red Wings have six games remaining in the 2021-22 season.