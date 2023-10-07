DU remains undefeated with 28-12 homecoming win over Northern Michigan

CALEDONIA, Mich. — In a game that seemed like on paper it was going to be an easy win for Davenport, the Panthers received a battle from Northern Michigan on homecoming Saturday. In the end, the Panthers made just enough plays to improve to 5-0, 2-0 GLIAC with a 28-12 victory over the Wildcats.

The offense looked good on the first possession as they drove inside the NMU 30-yard line primarily on the ground. After five straight running plays, the Panthers went to the air and Jason Whittaker throwing into a stiff wind came up just short on his pass toward the end zone and it was intercepted at the three-yard line by Kade Manzo. Manzo returned it to the NMU 42-yard line and set up a shorter field.

The Wildcats methodically moved 42 yards in 10 plays and burned 5:41 off the clock on their first drive which resulted in a 28-yard field goal by Michael Karlen for a 3-0 lead. The next drive for Davenport used up the rest of the quarter and DU was 2nd-and-3 at the NMU 28-yard line heading into the second quarter. The drive stalled on another turnover as Brenden Sherrod caught a pass and fumbled at the nine-yard line. The momentum of the ball went into the end zone and Northern Michigan recovered for a touchback.

After a Wildcat punt after one first down, the Panthers got on the board on their second play of the drive as Whittaker fired a pinpoint pass to Peyton Brown who caught it near midfield and raced the rest of the way for a 67-yard touchdown connection and a 7-3 lead. The fourth drive resulted in the third turnover for the Panthers as DU reached the one-yard line before a shotgun snap was fumbled by Whittaker and Mitch Larkin recovered at the one-yard line. The Panthers entered the game with just one turnover all season and finished with three turnovers.

The Panthers went ahead 14-3 with 2:06 left in the second quarter as Myren Harris took a long option pitch from Whittaker and carried untouched for 15 yards to the left end. The second quarter was all DU offensively with 246 yards compared to 26 by the Wildcats.

Neither team could get a rhythm in the third quarter as they traded punts in their first two possessions of the quarter. The Panthers did intercept a pass and Alaric Wooten raced 79 yards for what looked like a score. However, a penalty on the play via pass interference allowed the drive to continue. The Wildcats would get three points as Karlen booted a 27-yard field goal with 50 seconds left in the quarter to make it 14-6.

The Panthers answered with their third touchdown of the game as the fourth quarter began. Whittaker and Sherrod connected on a 14-yard touchdown on a sliding grab in the middle of the end zone with 13:00 left in the game. The momentum swung in favor of DU as Northern Michigan was intercepted by Travis Reece at the NMU 37-yard line off a deflected pass and he returned it to the two-yard line. Caleef Jenkins carried for those two yards on the next play for a 28-6 lead with 12:05 remaining.

Grant Thwaites was able to enter the lineup at quarterback and the Panthers were also able to play some reserves as the quarter commenced. The Wildcats scored their lone touchdown on the final play of the game. Aidan Hoard found Michael Love for a 47-yard score as the DU defender stopped on the play and allowed Love to get open. There was a flag on the play for offsides against DU which was declined. Hoard played the entire second half at quarterback for NMU, in place of Mariano Valenti, who took the first half snaps.

Harris ran for over 100 yards for the fourth straight game with 15 carries for 141 yards. Jenkins carried 12 times for 57 yards as the Panthers rushed for 243 yards compared to 52 for Northern Michigan. Whittaker finished 11-of-17 for 214 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Peyton Brown led the receivers with five catches for 136 yards and a score. Sherrod caught six passes for 50 yards and a score.

Kyle Wojahn had a good day in the punting game with an average of 42.6 yards on five attempts with one inside the 20-yard line. Julius Wilkerson led the defense with 10 tackles including two for loss. Alaric Wooten did some hard hitting with nine tackles on the day.

The Panthers will look to continue their winning ways as they travel to Wayne State next Saturday for a 6:00 PM kickoff against the Warriors.

