Dick Vitale returns to court, gets recognized at SEC tourney

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — College basketball icon Dick Vitale was recognized by the Southeastern Conference for his contributions to the sport, the league and his fight against cancer.

Vitale was presented a basketball signed by the conference's 14 coaches before the first of two SEC Tournament semifinal games at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

The 82-year-old Hall of Fame analyst last appeared at a college basketball game in December. Shortly thereafter, doctors put him on voice rest upon discovering precancerous dysplasia on his vocal cords that required surgery.

Vitale said in the fall he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, months after multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. He has chronicled his treatments and recovery on social media.