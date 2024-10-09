EAST LANSING, Mich. — It was a bit of a homecoming game for Grandville native and Phoenix suns point guard Devin Booker. In their second preseason game, the Pistons hosted the Suns at the Breslin center in East Lansing.

Ultimately Phoenix got the best of Detroit in this game, but it was about so much more than the final score. One because the players are starting to get into shape for the start of the season that begins in just two weeks, but it was also about the environment.

Devin Booker makes his return to Michigan in NBA pre-season

Suns owner and MSU basketball alum, Matt Ishbia, helped coordinate this matchup with so many Michigan connections. For Booker, it was a special moment to play on this court and he said that he’s thankful to have a relationship with Tom Izzo all these years later, despite never playing on his team.

"My dad actually made me call all the coaches that recruited me at all the schools I didn't also. Izzo was the hardest call to make but we maintained a relationship. When I used to go back to Grand Rapids after my first two years I would come over here and play open gym with the guys. So for him to still accept me like that even though I didn't come here. It showed a lot about, it showed a lot. Showed what type of man he is," said Booker.

Booker sported that old English D hat after the game on Tuesday and he said that he would be at Comerica Park for game 3 of the ALDS. First pitch of that one set for Wednesday at 3:08pm.

