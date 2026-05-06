Detroit Tigers hope to get back to winning in game on FOX 17 today

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers are looking to break a losing streak in a night game against the Boston Red Sox. You can catch the action on your TV or connected device through FOX 17.

In partnership with Detroit Sportsnet, FOX 17 will broadcast today's game. It is part of a 10-game series that will air on FOX 17 and stream on our website.

Click here to watch the stream through your brower

Some connected TV models, along with Tablo, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV devices, will also allow you to catch these nine games through FOX 17's app on those platforms.

Click here to download the FOX 17 Mobile App for Android devices

Click here to download the FOX 17 Mobile App for iOS devices

Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m., with the first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.

Due to the Tigers game, FOX 17 will have a revised schedule for FOX prime time programs tonight. The new episode of MasterChef will air immediately after the game, then a late edition of FOX 17 News at Ten and FOX 17 News at Eleven. Tonight's new episode of The Floor will air after the newscasts.

There are still several more Tigers games set to air on FOX 17 this season. Here's the remaining schedule:



May 6, vs. Boston Red Sox, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

May 21, vs. Cleveland Guardians, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

May 28, vs. Los Angeles Angels, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

June 5, vs. Seattle Mariners, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

July 24, vs. Kansas City Royals, pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m.

August 13, vs. Cleveland Guardians, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

September 9, vs. Minnesota Twins, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

September 23, vs. Washington Nationals, pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

WXMI

FOX 17 will also air several Tigers games through FOX's national broadcast schedule. Those games will not stream through FOX 17's digital properties.

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