Detroit Tigers announce 16 roster moves, including 6 injuries, ahead of Opening Day

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced more than a dozen roster moves as the team finishes up Spring Training and prepares for Opening Day on Friday.

The Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles canceled Wednesday's game due to a lack of available pitching as each team finished up camp. That means the next game will be Friday's Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox.

Below you'll see the roster moves that were made.

Opening Day additions

Spencer Torkelson added to the 40-man roster

RHP Will Vest added to 40-man roster

RHP Jacob Barnes added to 40-man roster

RHP Drew Hutchison added to 40-man roster

Recalled RHP Elvin Rodriguez from Double-A Erie

Injuries

RHP Jose Cisnero placed on 60-day injured list with right shoulder strain

Catcher Jake Rogers put on 60-day injured list with right elbow sprain

RHP Spencer Turnbull added to 60-day injured list with right elbow sprain

RHP Kyle Funkhouser added to 10-day injured list with right shoulder strain

LHP Andrew Chafin placed on 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 4 with left groin strain

OF Derek Hill placed on 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 4 with right hamstring strain

Designated for assignment

LHP Miguel Del Pozo designated for assignment

Minor league moves