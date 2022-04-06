Detroit Tigers announce 16 roster moves, including 6 injuries, ahead of Opening Day

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced more than a dozen roster moves as the team finishes up Spring Training and prepares for Opening Day on Friday.
The Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles canceled Wednesday's game due to a lack of available pitching as each team finished up camp. That means the next game will be Friday's Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox.
Below you'll see the roster moves that were made.
Opening Day additions
- Spencer Torkelson added to the 40-man roster
- RHP Will Vest added to 40-man roster
- RHP Jacob Barnes added to 40-man roster
- RHP Drew Hutchison added to 40-man roster
- Recalled RHP Elvin Rodriguez from Double-A Erie
Injuries
- RHP Jose Cisnero placed on 60-day injured list with right shoulder strain
- Catcher Jake Rogers put on 60-day injured list with right elbow sprain
- RHP Spencer Turnbull added to 60-day injured list with right elbow sprain
- RHP Kyle Funkhouser added to 10-day injured list with right shoulder strain
- LHP Andrew Chafin placed on 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 4 with left groin strain
- OF Derek Hill placed on 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 4 with right hamstring strain
Designated for assignment
- LHP Miguel Del Pozo designated for assignment
Minor league moves
- Optioned INF Willi Castro to Triple-A Toledo
- OF Riley Greene placed on Triple-A Toledo injured list with right foot fracture
- RHP Wily Peralta assigned to Single-A Lakeland
- RHP Chase Anderson to report to Triple-A Toledo on April 8