Detroit Lions trade for Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Detroit Lions have traded for Cleveland Browns WR and Detroit native Donovan Peoples-Jones, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The 24-year-old wide receiver went to Detroit Cass Tech and then Michigan before being drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Lions are giving up a 2025 sixth-round pick for Peoples-Jones.

He is expected to add depth to a Lions wide receiving corps that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Josh Reynolds and more.

Last season, he had 61 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns. This season, he has eight catches on 18 targets for 97 yards.