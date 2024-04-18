Watch Now
Detroit Lions teasing new uniform 1 week before NFL Draft

Associated Press
Posted at 6:41 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 06:41:53-04

The Detroit Lions are debuting new uniforms ahead of the NFL Draft— hyping the change-up in a series of tweets over the last few days.

— like this one on April 16—

You easily get a few clues about what players will be wearing.

There are elements of deep blue, a clean, crisp white with deep blue lettering, and a silver helmet with the modern Lions logo.

And, of course, they couldn't resist adding a little Ford flare last night.

The shiny new Fords mimic the colors in the first teaser — a deep blue Bronco and a bright white Lightning (the name etched in Honolulu Blue on the bed) giving the impression of an electrifying season in both home and away uniforms.

Football fashion fans won't have to wait long to see the new threads. The uniforms officially roll off the line Thursday, according to the teases.

