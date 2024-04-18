Detroit Lions teasing new uniform 1 week before NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are debuting new uniforms ahead of the NFL Draft— hyping the change-up in a series of tweets over the last few days.

— like this one on April 16—

Ready for our close-up pic.twitter.com/xdTyWlM6pb — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 16, 2024

You easily get a few clues about what players will be wearing.

There are elements of deep blue, a clean, crisp white with deep blue lettering, and a silver helmet with the modern Lions logo.

And, of course, they couldn't resist adding a little Ford flare last night.

The shiny new Fords mimic the colors in the first teaser — a deep blue Bronco and a bright white Lightning (the name etched in Honolulu Blue on the bed) giving the impression of an electrifying season in both home and away uniforms.

Football fashion fans won't have to wait long to see the new threads. The uniforms officially roll off the line Thursday, according to the teases.