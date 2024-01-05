Watch Now
Detroit Lions raise title banner commemorating NFC Championship win

Jeff Nguyen / Detroit Lions
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 11:54:33-05

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Lions commemorated their recent NFC Championship win by raising the title banner at Ford Field.

Photos of the new banner were posted to the team’s official Facebook page Friday morning.

“Spruced the place up a bit,” the post reads.

The Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve 2023, clinching the division title for the first time in 30 years.

A rematch between both teams is scheduled to be held this Sunday in Detroit. Tune in to FOX 17 at 1 p.m.

