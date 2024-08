Prev Next Jack Dempsey/AP

(WXMI) — The Detroit Lions have announced its practice squad. Signed to Practice Squad:

LB Mitchell Agude

C Kingsley Eguakun

QB Jake Fromm

RB Jermar Jefferson

T Jamarco Jones

WR Tom Kennedy

TE James Mitchell

S C.J. Moore

DL Pat O'Connor

WR Tim Patrick

DL Kyle Peko

WR Allen Robinson

DL Chris Smith

DL Isaac Ukwu

TE Shane Zylstra Acquired via Waivers:

