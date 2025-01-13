Defend the Den! Show us your Lions team spirit

WEST MICHIGAN — Calling all Detroit Lions fans — You know we traded for the 12th Man when Coach Campbell took the reigns, right?

We've shown up big time for the regular season and, with playoffs in full swing and that big game looming— it's time to bring our A game as the Lions take on the Washington Commanders on FOX 17, January 18 at 8 p.m.

Do you have a lucky Lions jersey you wear every game day? Or a replica football field painted in food coloring in the snow?

Whatever way you celebrate the Detroit Lions, we want to see it!

Whether it's pictures or videos of you, your family, or your home in decked out full gear, singing the Lions fight song, or grab some drums and put together a tribute band to the Honolulu Boom — Let's celebrate this historic season as One Pride.

We may show them on air and online ahead of the game!

Here's where to send them:

News@Fox17Online.com

FOX 17 App

FOX 17 Facebook Messenger