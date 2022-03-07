Davenport takes down Northern in GLIAC Men's tournament championship

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Never in the history of the GLIAC has an 8-seed won the men's basketball tournament, until this year. Davenport took down 3rd ranked Northern Michigan on Sunday in Houghton to claim the title.

In the 100-67 win, the Panthers were led by Jarrin Randell who had 28 points to lead all scorers.

Davenport was an automatic qualifier for the DII national tournament. They are an 8-seed and will take no No. 1 ranked Walsh in North Canton, OH.

Ferris State also earned an at-large bid for the tournament. They were ranked a 2 seed and will play Findlay, also at Walsh.