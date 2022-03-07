Watch
Sports

Actions

Davenport takes down Northern in GLIAC Men's tournament championship

First time an 8-seed has won the GLIAC men's tournament
Davenport takes down Northern in GLIAC Men's tournament championship
Posted at 11:30 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 23:30:15-05

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Never in the history of the GLIAC has an 8-seed won the men's basketball tournament, until this year. Davenport took down 3rd ranked Northern Michigan on Sunday in Houghton to claim the title.

In the 100-67 win, the Panthers were led by Jarrin Randell who had 28 points to lead all scorers.

Davenport was an automatic qualifier for the DII national tournament. They are an 8-seed and will take no No. 1 ranked Walsh in North Canton, OH.

Ferris State also earned an at-large bid for the tournament. They were ranked a 2 seed and will play Findlay, also at Walsh.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-local-promo-480x360-Monday.jpg

Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial