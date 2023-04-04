Davenport player nominated for national rugby player of the year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Alex Null was a life long football player, up until his freshman year of high school.

“I was a lineman so I didn’t really get to touch the ball. So learning a sport where I could actually run the ball, that’s what really got me into it,” said Null.

Alex is now a grad student at Davenport, having played the last 5 years with the Panthers.

“Guys do not want to tackle him. When he’s running at a guy, he tackles hard. There are guys who definitely try not to run at him,” said Head Coach Dustin Steedman.

As the No. 9 ranked panthers prep for their first playoff game, Alex found out that he is a nominee for the Scholz award. Given to the best college rugby player in the country.

“Coach Derek Pearson who was our former coach and now is the coach for the Kansas City Blues actually sent me the link and I was like oh I had no idea. And so it just kind of took by shock. I wasn’t really expecting it and I appreciate it and it’s nice and it’s rewarding but I couldn’t have done it without everyone else,” said Null.

He is one of 15 nominees and a group of finalists will be announced in late April before the winner is announced in May.

“He’s always been a team guy and on the back end of things, on the field he’s always been a dog on the field so absolutely proud. I mean who wouldn’t be? It’s a league wide honor, it’s not just something you get for being on the team. It’s something that is being recognized nationally,” said Steedman.

D-U beat no. 3 ranked Life college for the first time ever this season. That boosted their confidence now leading into the playoffs where next week they’ll travel to take on no. 7 Army at West Point.

“My senior year last year ended in to the best of terms and not the best way so I’m really blessed and thankful to be back with my second family and just have a good time,” said Null.

That game against Army will be streamed on either Rugby Network or the Army athletics youtube page.