Davenport Men's basketball in DII Tournament for first time in school history

First round game: Friday at 5:30pm against Walsh
The Panthers are headed to Ohio for the Midwest region
Posted at 11:08 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 23:09:08-05

CALEDONIA, Mich. — For the first time in program history, Davenport men's basketball will play in the DII men's basketball tournament.

The Panthers beat Northern Michigan in the GLIAC tournament championship, 100-67. Jarrin Randell led the team with 28 points and four rebounds. Jarius Steven was second in points with 17.

"Our team has been through a lot this year with come covid things, back in December and January, we only got to pracitce 4 or 5 times in 31 days. So it almost felt like two seperate season here for us. But here at the end, about two or three weeks ago, we really started to hit our stride," said Head Coach Burt Paddock.

DU is an 8-seed in the midwest region and will take on hosts, Walsh, on Friday, March 11th at 5:30pm.

