ALLENDALE, Mich. — In a GLIAC battle, Grand Valley won the first set only for Davenport to storm back and win the next three sets for a 3-1 win against the Lakers.

The Panthers are now 10-4 this season and are tied with GVSU for 4th place in the conference.

South Haven native Hayley Kreiger had 28 kills in 71 hits. The three-time All-American narrowly beat her own school record with that stat. The Panthers will now host Ferris State on Friday, Sept. 23rd at 7pm in Caledonia.