Davenport baseball falls to Quincy in DII Regional Final

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Davenport baseball's 2022 season came to an end on Saturday in the DII Midwest Regional Final. The Panthers hosted Quincy and fell 9-7.

DU tied the game in the third inning with back-to-back-to-back runs. Then tied it again in the 7th inning, the Hawks scored twice in the top of the ninth to secure the win.

"From the start of the season nobody expected us to be here. But everyone on this team is a grinder. We all battled throughout the season. They're all my best friends and we ended up having a pretty successful year. It didn't end the way we wanted it to but it was a lot of fun," said senior outfielder Nolan Anspaugh.

"Well I mean you look in the dugout right now there's some pretty raw emotion right now. This group had a lot higher expectations than and I don't think for one minute they didn't see themselves going farther so I mean, they battled so hard and I'm just really proud of them," said Head Coach Kevin Tidey.