Dan Watson named Grand Rapids Griffins' 12th head coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dan Watson was named the new head coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday.

He is the 12th coach to lead the team.

Watson previously coached the Toledo Walleye for six years.

“I’m thrilled to announce Dan as the head coach of the Griffins,” says General Manager Griffins Shawn Horcoff. “He established a tremendous winning culture during his six years as head coach in Toledo through his work ethic, communication skills, and the relationships he built with his players. Dan’s passion for player development and familiarity with the Red Wings organization will be vital assets, and we’re confident his experience will lead to the continued growth of our players in Grand Rapids.”

We’re told Watson led the Walleye to the Western Conference Finals last season, finishing with a 45-19-5-3 season record.

Watson is considered the fastest coach in the ECHL’s history to lead a team to 100 victories and was the "winningest" coach in the Toledo hockey team’s history, according to the Griffins.

