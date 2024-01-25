Watch Now
Dan Campbell named 2023 NCF Coach of the Year

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses fans in a social media video. (Photo courtesy Detroit Lions)
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 09:43:27-05

The 101 Awards named Detroit Lions Head Coach, Dan Campbell 2023 NCF Coach of the Year after a historic run by the team including their first play-off wins in 3 decades.

A simple "Congratulations Coach!" adorned the teams social media.

Each year 101 members of the national media select honorees from the American Football Conference and National Football Conference, focusing on Offensive Player, Defensive Player,and Coach of the Year for both conferences.

The Detroit Lions take on the San Fransico 49ers in the NFC Conference Championship on Sunday at 6:30 on FOX 17!

