Cornerstone pole vaulter breaks school record twice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ashley Verplank is a two time All-American pole vaulter at Cornerstone University and now she's broken the school record twice.

The new record now sits at 3.97 meters which she earned at their conference meet at Sienna Heights last week.

"I had already broken the record last year I was more excited about getting 13 feet. That is a huge milestone for pole vaulters so that was pretty special with all my teammates being there," said Ashley Verplank.

The WHAC is considered one of the most difficult conferences in the NAIA for pole vaulting. Just last year there were four All-Americans in their conference, Ashley being one of them.

"Watching her go from someone who spent three months trying to be a decent pole vaulter to someone who had really thrown themselves into the sport. She's shown us what she can do to a level that I wasn't anticipating. Even though when I was recruiting her I thought yeah this girl could be an all-American, I've been really, really proud of her to see respond and push the limits and compete in the top three year in and year out. it's been really fun," said Andy Wright.

The Golden Eagles will compete this weekend at Grand Valley with a few more weeks before the WHAC conference meet on May 4th ad 5th at Sienna Heights.