Lourdes 75, Cornerstone 66

The Cornerstone men's basketball team was outscored 24-2 at the free throw line Thursday night in a 75-66 home loss to Lourdes in a makeup game from November 19th.

Senior Carter Nyp led the Golden Eagles with 17 points, Cory Ainsworth and Luke Rowlinson each added 16.

Cornerstone is now off until December 27th when it travels to Grace Chrisitan.