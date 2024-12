(WXMI) — Ada's Cooper Reitsma has been named Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) Junior Golfer of the Year. Reitsma is a junior at Grand Rapids Christian. He helped lead the Eagles to a second-place finish before having a great summer.

This is the third year in a row Reitsma has been honored by GAM. In 2022 and 2023, he was the 15-and-under Junior Player of the Year. This year he was the Junior Player of the Year.

