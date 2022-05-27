Watch
Sports

Actions

Colt Keith finding his groove at the plate for Whitecaps

Currently has 24 RBI's and four homeruns
Colt Keith finding his groove at the plate for Whitecaps
Posted at 11:06 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 23:19:03-04

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Now in his second year in West Michigan, Colt Keith has quickly made a name for himself in the Tigers organization.

"'I've never seen anyone hit the ball harder than Colt Keith," said Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena. "I had the blessing to play at the highest level but just the fact that I see him and he's only 20. The way the ball comes off the bat is impressive,".

Keith currently is batting .309 with four homeruns and 24 RBI's. He credits lifting during the offseason for the bump in his numbers at the plate.

"I have no expectations. If I stay here it is what it is, if they send me down you just have to trust the process. Take it day by day. If I go in and give it my all, game by game whether it's in the GCL or Detroit those are the results I worked for and that's about it," said Keith.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News