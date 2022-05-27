Colt Keith finding his groove at the plate for Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Now in his second year in West Michigan, Colt Keith has quickly made a name for himself in the Tigers organization.

"'I've never seen anyone hit the ball harder than Colt Keith," said Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena. "I had the blessing to play at the highest level but just the fact that I see him and he's only 20. The way the ball comes off the bat is impressive,".

Keith currently is batting .309 with four homeruns and 24 RBI's. He credits lifting during the offseason for the bump in his numbers at the plate.

"I have no expectations. If I stay here it is what it is, if they send me down you just have to trust the process. Take it day by day. If I go in and give it my all, game by game whether it's in the GCL or Detroit those are the results I worked for and that's about it," said Keith.