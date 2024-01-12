CMU women's basketball surprised Rockford native with scholarship

MT. PLESANT, Mich. — If you’re a fan of West Michigan girls basketball, you’ll probably remember the name Alina Anderson. She was a standout at Rockford two years ago and ended up playing volleyball at Ferris her freshman year. She then transferred to Central Michigan last fall and got the surprise of a lifetime last month.

“It was a hard transition just because it was so quick in the transfer portal but I knew I wanted to stay to stay in Michigan because I’ve been here my whole life,” said Alina.

Alina played volleyball for the Chippewas this fall but had started missing. Basketball and wanted to get back on the hardwood to be with a familiar face.

“Alina and I go way back, to middle school days. I actually was training her, before I got back into coaching I was training her in middle school. I knew she was on our volleyball team and knew she was a good basketball player. So I really wanted her to come to our team,” said Kristin Haynie.

“I had talked to my mom like two weeks before and was saying that I wanted to play basketball again, that I missed it. And I should just reach out to be a practice player just to stay in shape,” said Alina.

With approval from her volleyball coach and Kristin, Alina joined the Central basketball team. She was now the new girl on a team for the second time in one year and was having to get used to basketball training again.

“This year has been a lot of change but it’s been really good. I feel like I’ve learned a lot about my character and about learning to be comfortable in the uncomfortable. So I would say that it’s been cool to just meet new people and be around different personalities and see how I can mesh with those people. It was hard at first but I would say that it’s been a blessing in disguise,” said Alina.

It was easy for head coach Kristin Haynie to see the Alina was working hard and contributing for the team so they planned a surprise to make things official.

“Hi Alina, it’s mom and we all want to say congrats on your full ride!”

“I had no idea. When the video came on, at first I just was like ‘oh I miss my family’ and that’s why I started tearing up just because everyone was home and I wasn’t home. But I would say that when they finally said it was just so cool because I’ve been working so hard to try to secure a scholarship for volleyball and then this opportunity came in. So I would just say it’s been a lot of emotion but really good emotion and I’m so grateful that they gave me this chance,” said Alina.

“We wanted to make it special for her because Alina deserves it. The assistant coaches are great and they’re very creative and innovative so they thought the idea. And Alina deserves it. She comes into practice the same every da. Giving energy, she’s very vocal. She works hard, so she’s earned it,’ said Haynie.

Now that the emotions have settled down, Alina knows she still has work to do but is already making her mark. She made two three pointers in their game against Buffalo and hopes to make a name for herself in Mt. Pleasant.

“Now flash forward a year to be in this moment, knowing that my hard work has paid off has been really awesome,” said Alina.