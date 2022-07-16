CMU pitcher Andrew Taylor looks ahead to 2022 MLB Draft

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Just two days until the MLB Draft. Caledonia native Andrew Taylor is looking back on what got him here.

"My freshman year got canceled due to covid so I feel like that's kinda where I thrived because I chilled a little in that time but I also you don't get do-overs many times in life so I really feel like I used that do-over well to propel myself into these next few successful years," said Taylor.

Andrew has spent the last three seasons at Central Michigan. The right handed pitcher now is taking his chances at the draft, and he thinks his fast ball is what will make him stand out.

"It stays low in the plane and then when it gets it the zone it does give that rising effect where it does look like it's going up, it does look super appealing and then everyone is swinging under it. Missing it and that kind of thing. The fast ball is coming in at 90, 93 (MPH) with a tall, lanky frame that kind of hides it behind and it comes out and it's just effortless as well," said Taylor.

As a Chippewa, Taylor had a 2.45 career area and 251 strikeouts, 6th most in program history. Pretty incredible numbers for only playing two full seasons. He'd love to sign with his hometown team, the Tigers, but says he'll be happy anywhere in the majors.

"All these pro teams have all the technology in the world. They have all these pitching coaches, all of the analytics and that good stuff. So really to go anywhere, yeah obviously the Tigers would be a dream kind of a thing but it is a draft for a reason so I don't get to pick that kind of thing but I don't really have a set team in mind. I'm just looking forward to whoever is going to give me a chance and go from there," said Taylor.