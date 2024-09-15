Chiles, Brantley lead Michigan State to 40-0 win over Prairie View A&M

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aidan Chiles ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and Charles Brantley returned an interception a school-record 100 yards Saturday as Michigan State beat Football Championship Subdivision program Prairie View A&M 40-0.

It is the first time the Spartans (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have opened the season with three straight wins since 2021. Their last shutout was 52-0 over Akron in 2022. Michigan State is 9-0 all-time against FCS opponents and has outscored them 372-81.

Michigan State scored on three of its first four possessions. Chiles opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run and followed with a 17-yard pass to Aziah Johnson to put the Spartans up 14-0 in the first quarter. A 60-yard touchdown run by Nathan Carter and Brantley’s return of Cameron Peters' first down throw in the second pushed the lead to 27-0. Just seven plays earlier, Brantley had a 35-yard interception return for a score wiped out by a roughing the passer call.

In the second half, the Spartans, playing an HCBU opponent for the first time, added field goals of 33 and 23 yards by Jonathan Kim and a 1-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Tommy Schuster to close out the scoring.

The Panthers' (0-1 SWAC, 1-2) best scoring chance came when they drove to the Spartans’ 9-yard line midway through the second quarter but were pushed back 11 yards and Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez’s 37-yard field goal attempt was wide right.

THE TAKEAWAY

Prairie View A&M: The Panthers were overmatched against Michigan State but still were able to move the ball at times. Prairie View A&M crossed midfield three times but was unable to come away with points. Trejon Spiller, who came into the game with five receptions for 55 yards, finished with seven catches for 91 yards.

Michigan State: Penalties continue to plague the Spartans who were tied for 129th out of 133 Football Bowl Subdivision teams at 11 penalties per game. Michigan State had 11 penalties for 88 yards, resulting in two touchdowns being called back.

UP NEXT

Prairie View A&M: Hosts SWAC foe Southern University on Saturday.

Michigan State: Travels to Boston College for a prime-time matchup on Saturday.

