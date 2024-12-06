Chambliss leads Bulldogs to Super Region Three title game against Harding

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State football looks to keep up their winning ways as they prep for the Super Region Three Championship this Saturday. The Bulldogs will host the reigning national champs, Harding, on their way to the national semi final in division two football.

Led by Forest Hills Northern alumni Trinidad Chambliss. The junior quarterback has pass for 2406 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He also was just named as one of eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy.

The Bison and Bulldogs have met twice before, Ferris won in 2018 and Harding in 2017. The Bison are coming off of a win over Grand Valley in the 2nd round where they didn’t complete a pass. Harding has top rushing attack in the country, rushing for almost 6,000 yards already this year.

For the Bulldogs they put up 78 points in their 2nd round win but know that Harding present a unique challenge with how they run the ball.

Ferris State will take the field on Saturday (Dec. 7) at Top Taggart Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. (ET) and tickets can be purchased in advance online at FerrisStateBulldogs.com/Tickets.

