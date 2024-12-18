Chambliss earns Harlon Hill finalists role, leads Ferris State to D2 title game

JENISON, Mich. — After a quick practice we’re at the Jenison Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Ferris state football is headed down to McKinney Texas for the division two national championship, a place that they are all too familiar with. But new this year, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss who has not played on this stage.

“I’m pretty confident that every time our offense goes out on the field that we’re going to score. The guys around me are just play makers, if I get them the ball they’re going to make plays. I just have to trust myself and trust them,” said Chambliss.

To start the year, he expected to share the quarterback duties with Carson Gulker, but he broke his leg in early September it was up to Trinidad to carry the dawgs. So far he has passed for over 2,700 yards and has 43 touchdowns. That along with a dozen other accolades landed him as one of eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy.

“It’s a blessing, I’m super happy. I couldn’t do it without the support here at Ferris State. All my teammates, my parents. Especially my offensive line and the whole offensive group, TA and Steve. It’s a great blessing and I’m appreciative," said Trinidad.

“He’s in the office a lot with me, sitting there watching film. He’s just trying to be the best that he can be. It was probably a little slow like, who is this guy? And it took a while for him to get his recognition and it’ll be interesting how that vote goes. I know my vote will go to him. There’s no one who has impacted a team at the level that he’s impacted a team like Trinidad Chambliss,” said Tony Annese.

The final game of the season will take place this weekend with Ferris meeting up against Valdosta State in the title game for the third time since 2018, a team and a stadium that they are all too familiar with according to Mona Shores alum James Gilbert.

“We’ve been there before, we know what it takes. You almost have to play a complete perfect game to beat a team like that. They come with a lot, a good coaching staff, good players and we know that we have to come in and play our best also know that they’re going to give us there best,” said Gilbert.

The Harlon Hill trophy will be announced on Friday night and Ferris state very well could play in the national championship with the winner. That game is set for 2pm on Saturday and we’ll have highlights of that game this weekend.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube