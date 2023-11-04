Central Michigan suspends two players for half of WMU game following Northern Illinois postgame incident

(WXYZ) — Central Michigan has suspended two players for a half of next week's game against Western Michigan as a result of a postgame incident Tuesday night.

Northern Illinois also suspended three of its players for a half of its upcoming game against Ball State.

The players — who were not identified by name — were involved in a large on-field confrontation at the end of the Chippewas' 37-31 win over Northern Illinois.

Both schools conducted their own independent investigations, which resulted in disciplinary action. The Mid-American Conference conducted its own review and concluded the schools' punishments were sufficient.

"It was disappointing that a game that was so exciting and competitive concluded with the loss of decorum in the postgame period," MAC commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher said in a release. "Fierce competition generates high intensity and emotion. Yet, we have expectations to channel those emotions in appropriate ways and will reinforce those expectations when we fall short. I commend the leadership of both institutions for being proactive in addressing this matter."

The MAC also issued a reprimand to both programs for what it called "failure to conclude the contest in a manner consistent with the expectations and values of their institutions and the MAC."