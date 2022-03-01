Watch
Central Michigan softball team safe following bus crash in South Carolina

Central Michigan's softball team is safe after its bus crashed in South Carolina over the weekend.
(WXYZ) — Central Michigan's softball team was involved in a bus crash while in South Carolina for a tournament over the weekend.

Head coach McCall Salmon said while the team was traveling Friday, the driver suffered some type of medical emergency and the bus left the road.

"We hit a curb and everybody looked up, and next thing we knew we weren't going back on the road," sophomore pitcher Grace Lehto said. "We were going further onto the side of the road. We see trees flying by us, and keep hitting bumps. You looked to the front of the bus and there were no hands on the wheel."

"Just waiting for us to hit a tree, waiting for us to hit a building," said Salmon. "And somehow we navigated through a telephone pole, a company sign, and a tree. The bus went right between both of those."

The team continued playing at the Coastal Carolina Invitational the following day.

Salmon said the coaches and players did not have any major injuries, adding that the driver was taken to the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

