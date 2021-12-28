Central Michigan now playing in Sun Bowl as Boise State's COVID issues leads to Arizona Bowl's cancellation

Central Michigan is changing bowl plans.

The Chippewas (8-4) are heading from the Arizona Bowl to the Sun Bowl to play Washington State (7-5).

Boise State had COVID issues on its roster, forcing the program to exit the Arizona Bowl. The MAC granted Central Michigan's release from the Arizona Bowl to head to El Paso for the Sun Bowl, where CMU will take home a bigger pay day. The Chippewas negotiated a payout from the Sun Bowl. Miami (FL) was set to receive $2.3 million from the bowl, compared to the $175,000 the Chippewas were set to receive from the Arizona Bowl.

Miami pulled out of the Sun Bowl because of COVID issues. The Arizona Bowl is the fourth bowl cancelled this season.

The Sun Bowl is Friday.

