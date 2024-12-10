Central Michigan hires Army OC Matt Drinkall as next head coach

(WXMI) — Central Michigan has hired Matt Drinkall as its next head football coach. Drinkall spent the last six years as an assistant coach and co-offensive Coordinator at Army.

Drinkall takes over at Central Michigan after helping lead Army to an 11-1 record and the No. 22 national ranking in the College Football Playoff poll. Army won the American Athletic Conference championship in its first year in the league with a 35-14 win over Tulane in Friday’s title game.

Drinkall replaces Jim McElwain who announced his retirement after six seasons as Central Michigan's head football coach.

He will be introduced to the campus community at noon on Tuesday.

