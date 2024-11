(WXMI) — Central Michigan beat Western Michigan 16-14 on Tuesday night for the first time since 2021. Central Michigan moves to 4-7. Western Michigan falls to 5-6 on the year.

Central Michigan finishes the year on the road at Northern Illinois on Saturday, November 30th. Western Michigan will host Eastern Michigan on Saturday, November 30th.

