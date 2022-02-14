Catholic Central Hooper Overcomes Two ACL Tears

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "So I had my first ACL tear in my first varsity game sophomore year," said Catholic Central senior Ella Mondroski.

Yes, you heard her right. Catholic Central senior guard Ella Mondroski has torn not one, but both of her ACL's in the last two seasons.

"Honestly when I got the call, I didn't even think it was real. Because I just worked so hard to get back and I overcame everything I went through and I was so ready to be back. And then to hear that again, it was something I'll never forget," said Mondroski

Ella went under the knife for a second time last winter to repair her left knee. Through her physical therapy, she stayed focused on getting back on the court. Something first-year CC head coach Brad VanTimmeren noticed about her right away.

"I think she was just really excited about the opportunity to play. Be with her teammates, be on the floor, and experience high school basketball," said Van Timmeren.

Not only is Ella playing this year, but she's also thriving. She's a captain for the Cougars. Averaging 16 points a game and is shooting 45% behind the arch. But also has become a source of inspiration for her teammates who are going through similar situations.

"I just know if they get hurt that I can be someone that they come to and just talk about things because I've been through something like that so it's easier to relate to them and always be there for them," said Mondroski.

"She had relayed that message to the girls like, you never know what could happen and you just have to take every moment, savor it. Enjoy it and work hard," said VanTimmeren.

Ella and the Cougs will travel to Wayland this Tuesday, still looking to bring home the OK Gold title.