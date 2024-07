(WXMI) — NASCAR is fining Portage native Carson Hocevar $50,000 and 25 points for violating its member code of conduct during Sunday’s Ally 400.

Hocevar’s No. 77 made contact with Harrison Burton's No. 21 car under yellow, causing Burton to spin out and his car ended up against the wall.

The point deduction drops Hocevar from No. 22 to No. 24 in the NASCAR Cup standings.

