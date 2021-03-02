Capacity at sports arenas, outdoor entertainment venues increased under new epidemic order

(WXYZ) — Sports stadiums and arenas are getting increased seating capacity under the latest epidemic order announced by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday.

Related: Read the latest epidemic order easing COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan

Under the order, which goes into effect on Friday, March 5, indoor stadiums and arenas are allowed to have 750 people inside if the seating capacity is over 10,000 and 375 if the seating capacity is under 10,000.

Related: Read the latest epidemic order easing COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan

That's up from an epidemic order issued in February which had the capacities at 500 and 250 respectively.

Also, outdoor entertainment and recreational facilities may host up to 1,000 people.

Fans have been able to attend Detroit Pistons and Red Wings games, but it's mostly been the family of players.

The Detroit Tigers open the season at Comerica Park on April 1, meaning fans will be allowed in the stands. It's not clear if Comerica Park is considered an outdoor entertainment venue.

Tigers VP of Park Operations Chris Lawrence told reporters a couple of weeks ago that based on the protocols being used for limited fans in Lakeland, the team is confident it can safely host fans at Comerica Park once allowed to do so.

In Lakeland, tickets were sold in pods with a limit of six fans. Those pods are distanced from each other with aisle access, and tickets were also sold on the outfield berm in groups of four which had squares marked off on the lawn.

This latest order will last through April 19, but could be extended or ended early, depending on numbers from the state.