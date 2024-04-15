Canha's 2-run double in 8th inning helps Tigers rally to beat Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Mark Canha's two-run double highlighted a four-run eighth inning for the Detroit Tigers as they rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Sunday.

The Tigers trailed 3-0 after seven innings, but took the lead against Caleb Thielbar and Griffin Jax.

Javier Báez hit a solo homer off Thielbar to make it 3-1 in the eighth. Thielbar, making his season debut, allowed two groundball singles to put runners at the corners with one out.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli brought in Jax (1-1), but Canha’s chopper down the third-base line eluded Kyle Farmer for a two-run double. Canha went to third on the throw to the plate, and Spencer Torkelson looped a Texas Leaguer into right-center for an RBI single that put the Tigers ahead.

Will Vest (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Jason Foley pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

The Twins wasted a strong outing from starter Bailey Ober, who allowed three hits in six-plus scoreless innings.

Tigers starter Jack Flaherty gave up three runs on six hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out eight.

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the second, loading the bases on a single and two walks before Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run single.

Christian Vazquez made it 3-0 with a homer in the fourth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The Twins recalled Thielbar (hamstring) from his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul and activated him from the 15-day injured list. They optioned RHP Jorge Alcala to St. Paul to make room.

UP NEXT

Twins: Open a three-game series in Baltimore on Monday. RHP Louie Varland (0-2, 9.00 ERA) is scheduled to start against Orioles LHP Cole Irvin (0-1, 8.10).

Tigers: Start a four-game home series against Texas on Monday. RHP Reese Olson (0-1, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to start for Detroit.

