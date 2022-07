BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The South Christian boys soccer team will look to repeat as Division Three state champions this season. The Sailors went 22-0-3 in 2022, beating Grosse Ile in the title game 3-1.

They previously were the state runner-ups for the prior two seasons. The win was a long time coming for the team, led by first year head coach Joel VandeKopple.

The Sailors will kick off their season as the reigning state champs on August 20 at 10:30 a.m. against Grandville.