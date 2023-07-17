COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed a dominant showing from outfielder Roberto Campos as the bullpen shut down the Lansing Lugnuts in a 4-2 victory in front of 6,701 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Campos Crushes in 4-2 Win

Campos finished the game with four RBI, going 2-for-4, including a three-run home run. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitchers held Lansing to a 1-for-10 mark with runners in scoring position while compiling eight strikeouts to win their first series since taking two of three from the Great Lakes Loons from June 23-25.

West Michigan jumped on the lead in the bottom of the first inning as Campos delivered a three-run homer - his first since May 16 - putting the 'Caps in front 3-0. Lansing cut into the lead in the top of the second as TJ Schofield-Sam collected an RBI double before CJ Rodriguez added an RBI to slice the Whitecaps lead to 3-2. The 'Caps threatened to score in the third inning, loading the bases with two out before Josh Crouch struck out to end the threat, keeping the lead at 3-2. At the same time, Lansing couldn't respond, as they generated only three hits the following five frames as Campos added to the 'Caps advantage with an RBI single in the eighth - extending the lead to 4-2. Lansing advanced a runner to third base with two outs in the ninth but couldn't convert, as Whitecaps closer Gabe Sequeira induced a flyout to end the game and secure the 4-2 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 40-43 overall and 8-10 in the second half, while the Lugnuts fall to 38-45 and 7-11 in the second half. Whitecaps reliever Angel Reyes (2-2) gets his second victory of the season, tossing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, as Sequeira secures his third save, tossing a shutout ninth inning. Lansing starter Jacob Watters (2-6) suffers his sixth loss of the season, allowing three runs through three innings. The Whitecaps secure their first series victory since winning four out of six games against the Lake County Captains on May 28. Campos matches the most RBI in a contest for a Whitecap this season, with four of them in the win.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps hit the road for a six-game series to Four Winds Field against the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Lefty Carlos Pena gets the start for the Whitecaps unless Cubs pitcher Luis Devers.