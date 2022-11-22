Calvin University seeks first head football coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The search for Calvin University’s first head football coach is now underway.

The news comes weeks after the university announced plans to add a football program.

We’re told Calvin’s first coach will be responsible for the design and direction of the Calvin Knights as well as the management of assistant coaches, among other duties.

“We expect all of our coaches to be committed followers of Christ, who will push our student athletes to be excellent in the classroom, on the field, track, or court, and in their character,” says Athletics Director Jim Timmer. “Our student-athletes can expect the person we hire to be Calvin’s head football coach to uphold those same values.”

Calvin is also seeking team members.

