Calvin football wins inaugural game in front of sold-out crowd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the 149th year as an institution, Calvin University unveiled its first football season and the school did so in resounding fashion with a 50-6 thrashing of visiting Oberlin College Saturday afternoon at Eagle Stadium.

Calvin rolled up more than 420 yards of total offense – 241 on the ground and 181 through the air but its defense was the story throughout the game. Calvin limited Oberlin to just 145 total yards of offense and turned the Yeoman over three times as the Knights kept Oberlin off the scoreboard for all but the final 6:45 of the game.

Fittingly, the first two points in Calvin points were scored by its defense as the Knights forced Oberlin into a safety after an intentional grounding in the end zone late in the first quarter. The safety was set up a perfectly executed coffin corner punt by freshman Logan Nap (Lawton, Mich./Lawton HS) that pinned the Yeoman back on their own two-yard line.

The quick two-point lead gave Calvin a new surge of momentum after its offense struggled to gain a rhythm early in the contest.

"Our defense was huge today, particularly early in the game," said Calvin head coach Trent Figg who picked up a win in his first game as a collegiate head coach. "We've had a few injuries on offense leading into this one and we've had to reshuffle some positions around this week because of that. Our defense really pushed Oberlin back right away and never let up."

Calvin gained a short field after Oberlin's free kick and proceeded to march 55 yards in nine plays capped off by a 28 yard touchdown pass from senior Chase Bradman (Kentwood, Mich./South Christian HS) to freshman Hunter Hogan (Ravenna, Mich./Ravenna HS). The point-after gave the Knights a 9-0 advantage and Bradman continued on to throw three more touchdown strikes, one more to Hogan, another to freshman Luke Michmerhuizen (Holland, Mich./Holland Christian HS) and one more to freshman running back Jackson Cook (Whitehall, Mich./Whitehall HS).

Calvin led 26-0 at halftime and later capitalized on a 29-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by freshman Noah Funk (Caledonia, Mich./South Christian HS) that gave the Knights a 36-0 third quarter lead. The funk fumble recovery was one of four turnovers caused by the Calvin defense. Freshman cornerback Dylan DeHoop (Hudsonville, Mich./Unity Christian HS) intercepted two Oberlin passes while freshman Carson Schnurstein (Portage, Mich./Portage Central HS) intercepted another.

The Knights nearly had a 109-yard interception return for a touchdown by Schnurstein in the fourth quarter but had the play nullified by a penalty. Moments later Oberlin scored its only touchdown of the game with 6:45 left to play.

The Knights also jumped on a pooch kick down the sideline in the second quarter with freshman Caiden Bolduc (Muskegon, Mich./Reeths-Puffer HS) falling on the loose ball to help set up a short field goal by freshman Sal Ruffino (Cadillac, Mich./Eisenhower).

Ruffino was 2 of 3 from field goal rang on the day and connected on all six of his extra-point attempts.

Calvin scored its final touchdown of the game on a nine-yard run up the middle by freshman Heyden Slegers (Ontario, Ca./Ontario Christian HS) with 3:15 remaining.

Bradman was 18 of 31 passing for 173 yards and four touchdowns. Hogan was a two-way monster, making four receptions for a pair of scores while playing several snaps on defense and making a pair of tackles.

Freshman tight end Carter Bylsma (Hudsonville, Mich./Unity Christian HS) and Michmerhuizen also had four grabs apiece. Senior Jaier Harden (Grand Rapids, Mich./Innovation Central HS) led Calvin on the ground with 96 yards on 15 carries.

Junior Charlie Garbowski (Troy, Mich./Royal Oak) led the Calvin defense with nine tackles while freshman Trevor Martens (Hudsonville, Mich./Jenison HS) had seven tackles.

Senior Austin Northouse (Caledonia, Mich./South Christian HS), freshman Colin Diekman (Grandville, Mich./Jenison HS) and Martens were all credited with sacks on the afternoon.

"I'm just so grateful to all of those in our administration and support staff who have said 'yes' to Calvin football," said Figg. "I've also extremely grateful to all the players that said 'yes' to this program. They chose Calvin and I'm so glad they did. We feel that God has put the right people in this program from our coaching staff to our support staff to our players and that is something we continue to pray about every day."

Figg and the Knights now look forward to a road game at Concordia (Wisc.) next Saturday with the opening kickoff set for 1 p.m. (CST) in the suburbs of Milwaukee. "We told our guys that this is just game one and this just the start," said Figg. "Each week will present new challenges but this was a great way to start. It was a great day to be a Calvin Knight."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube