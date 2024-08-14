Calvin football unveils new locker room as they begin inaugural season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As they get ready to start their first ever fall camp, Calvin football unveiled their new locker room on Tuesday afternoon.

The space that will house all 112 players was build on campus over the last year after the school announced the addition of the sport. Head Coach Trent Figg said that it felt like Christmas morning.

Remi Monaghan New Calvin football locker room

"This has really been 18 months in the making, really 149 years for Calvin and to see our players walk in and see the way that they reacted, this is home for them. The locker room is truly their sanctuary. They're so excited, so thankful to be a part of this," said Figg.

Almost the entire roster is made up of west Michigan talent. Chase Bradman is a graduate transfer from Indiana Wesleyan who played at South Christian during high school, and is now back in Grand Rapids for one final year of football.

"I knew committing to a new program that everything would be new and exciting but I never thought that it would be this nice," said Bradman.

Each players locker has their name and hometown listed above, with their classic white jersey inside and matte maroon helmets ready to go for this season. Whitehall native Winton Napier said that the locker room reveal made it all feel real and he is thrilled to be on the field.

Remi Monaghan Calvin football players see new locker room for the first time

"I'm so excited to finally get started playing and hitting someone else besides my teammates. It's unreal," said Napier.

The Knights will start fall camp on Thursday morning and their first game is set for Saturday, September 7th against Oberlin College at 1pm.

