Calvin football looking forward to first kickoff heading into inaugural season

(WXMI) — Calvin football is gearing up for its inaugural season starting Saturday, September 7th. The Knights will be taking on Oberlin University at 1:00 p.m.

It's a brand new team for head coach Trent Figg who was hired in January of 2023. He's most looking forward to that first kickoff.

"I love where we are at right now. I love how we have come together. We have guys competing for literally every single position right now and these guys have embraced it," Calvin head coach Trent Figg said. "I cannot wait for Knight nation to see the work that we have put in."

