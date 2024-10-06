Calvin Football Falls to Alma in Homecoming game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A high-powered Alma offense was too much for Calvin to overcome on Saturday as the Knights fell 73-13 in front a Calvin Homecoming crowd Saturday afternoon at Eagles Stadium.

Alma led 45-6 at halftime and never looked back as the two-time defending MIAA champions piled up more than 780 yards of offense.

Calvin scored a second quarter touchdown on a 65-yard touchdown burst up the right sideline by graduate student Jaier Harden (Grand Rapids, Mich./Innovation Central HS).

Alma 73, Calvin 13

Harden also got a two-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Knights threatened on two other drives but turned the ball over on downs on the first opportunity and threw an interception deep in Alma territory on another.

Alma's defensive front sacked Calvin's quarterbacks four times forcing a pair of fumbles.

Harden led the Calvin offensive attack with 85 yards on 11 attempts. Graduate student Chase Bradman (Kentwood, Mich./.Christian HS) was 17 of 30 for 151 yards passing. Freshman Heyden Slegers (Ontario, Ca./Ontario Christian HS) saw time in the fourth quarter and was 3 of 4 passing for 14 yards.

Freshman Luke Michmerhuizen (Holland, Mich./Holland Christian HS) had three catches for 41 yards. Freshman Jude Klunder (Grand Rapids, Mich./Grand Rapids Christian HS) had four catches for 46 yards.

Alma was paced by its three-year signal caller and returning All-American quarterback Carter St. John who was 21 of 31 passing for 390 yards and four touchdown passes.

Calvin's top tackler was senior Paul VanderPloeg (Hudsonville, Mich./Unity Christian HS) with 13 tackles. Freshman Caden Kolanowski (Goodrich, Mich./Goodrich HS) and freshman Trevor Martens (Hudsonville, Mich./Jenison HS) were close behind with 11 tackles apiece. Junior Jair Nowlin (Sugarhill, GA Lanier Greenville) had seven tackles for the Knights.

COACHES COMMENT: "Hats off to Alma today," said Calvin head coach Trent Figg. "Their coaches did a great job putting together a game plan and their players did a great job executing that plan. This doesn't change our season. This season is all about us and our guys. They are bought in to this system and this institution and will get back to work to prepare for our next game. We will learn from this game, look at the film and move forward."

NEXT UP: Calvin returns to action on October 19 when it travels to Adrian for a 3 p.m. contest at Docking Stadium.

