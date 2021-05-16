Watch
Caledonia's Andrew Taylor leads CMU to shutout win over WMU

Taylor threw six shutout innings
Andrew Taylor throws another gem for CMU
Posted at 8:07 PM, May 15, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Caledonia high school alum and Central Michigan redshirtfreshman pitcher Andrew Taylor is having a standout season for the Chippewas on the mound.

In game one of Saturday's doubleheader against Western Michigan, Taylor threw six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and striking out seven Broncos.

His ERA now drops to 1.45 this season, a team-high and one of the best in the entire country.

Baseball America has also named Taylor to their national Freshman of the Year watch list.

The Chippewas would win game one, 11-0 behind Taylor's efforts before a 10-3 loss to Western Michigan in the night cap.

The fourth and final game of the series will take place on Sunday at 1:00 PM in Kalamazoo.

