Bulldog ‘baller eying elite honor

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Being #1 out of 8 may not sound like a big deal— until you know that those 8 were chosen from thousands of freshmen athletes around the country.

Alexis Kozlowski may add National Freshman of the Year to an already accomplished rookie season.

One of the league’s Top 10 performers, the Ferris State University softball player has been named to the NFCA All-Midwest Region First Team (the first Bulldog softballer to do so since 2009) and the All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference First Team. She was chosen as GLIAC Freshman of the Year and is 1 of 3 GLIAC players named to the all-region first team squad this season.

Kozlowski led FSU to the Top 4 in the GLIAC with a .361 batting average for the season, wracking up 61 hits, 48 RBIs, 19 doubles, 6 triples, and 6 homers across 52 games.

The 2024 Schutt Sports/NFCA DII Freshman of the Year will be announced Tuesday, May 21.