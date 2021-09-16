Watch
Bucks hire Lisa Byington as TV play-by-play broadcaster

FOX Sports
Posted at 10:32 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 22:32:35-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lisa Byington is making history as the Milwaukee Bucks’ new play-by-play television broadcaster.

The Bucks announced the hiring Wednesday and said Byington is the first woman to work as a full-time television play-by-play announcer for any major men’s professional sports team.

Byington replaces Jim Paschke. Paschke retired after 35 seasons as the team’s main television play-by-play broadcaster.

Byington became the first female play-by-play broadcaster for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament earlier this year.

