Bubba Pollard earns 2nd Money in the Bank win at Berlin

MARNE, Mich. — For the second time in his racing career, Bubba Pollard can call himself the Money in the Bank 150 winner.

The Senoia, Georgia native who races regularly at Berlin beat out a field of 32 other drivers to bring home the $15,000 prize. Pollard was near the middle of the pack for most of the race but then in the final 11 laps moved his way up to third.

Then in the final five lap, he moved up past Blake Rowe and held on to the lead for the win.

He won the first ever Money in the Bank 150 back in 2017 and said that he's become a much better driver since that time because of his hard work, and a little bit of luck.

"It all starts back 10 or 15 years ago when I first started coming here, I didn't make the show. This place is tough and just experience. Experience with these cars. Experience with racing against your competitors. You have to do it all. The tires. There's a whole lot that goes into it and sometimes you just get lucky and put it all together and we were able to do that tonight," said Pollard.

