Broncos Fall to MAC-Leaders Miami

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan football team fell at home for the first time this season, dropping a 34-21 decision against Mid-American Conference East Division Leaders Miami on Homecoming on Saturday afternoon.

Hayden Wolff led the Broncos through the air with 99 yards on 13-for-20 passing, he also finished with 23 yards rushing and a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Jalen Buckley returned to action and led the Broncos with 61 yards rushing yards and had 108 total yards thanks to four receptions for 47 yards. Zahir Abdus-Salaam finished with 43 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

Defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland led the Broncos with nine tackles and a forced fumble. Nate Norris, Mason Nelson and Corey Walker each recorded sacks. Keni-H Lovely had three tacklesand his second interception of the season.

The Broncos opened the game with the ball but attempted a fake punt and fell just short. With the short field, the RedHawks drove 46 yards in six plays with Brett Gabbert finding Gage Larvadain for his first of two touchdown receptions.

Western Michigan responded on the ensuing drive, the Broncos drove 63 yards in 14 plays, with Palmer Domschke nailing a 30-yard field goal.

After a short kickoff, the RedHawks once again had a short field and drove 53 yards in six plays, with Larvadain catching a five-yard touchdown pass to push Miami's lead to 14-3.

Early in the second quarter Gabbert over threw a receiver and Lovely dove to intercept it, giving the Broncos the ball on MU's 28. The Broncos ran the ball three straight plays but fell just short of the first down. WMU went for it on fourth down and Abdus-Salaam broke through the line and took it 19 yards for the touchdown, bringing the Broncos within four.

After a missed Bronco field goal the RedHawks added to their lead with a nine-play, 71 yards drive capped off by a four-yard rushing touchdown by Gabbert.

The Broncos forced Miami to punt to open the second half, taking over on the WMU 13. Wolff was inserted at quarterback and he drove the Broncos down the field. The drive stalled on a fourth-down conversion that was brought back by a holding penalty. Domschke came in and nailed a season-long 49-yard field goal to cut Mami's lead to 21-13.

Miami answered with a long drive that ended early in the fourth quarter with another touchdown run by Gabbert.

Western Michigan was able to respond on the ensuing drive, with Wolff using his legs for a 20-yard run to get the Broncos down to the MU 20. Three plays later he took to the ground again and ran it in from five yards out for the touchdown. The Broncos went for two and Wolff found Leroy Thomas open in the middle of the endzone for the conversion, bringing the Broncos within a touchdown 28-21.

The team's traded three-and-outs before the RedHawks added a field goal with 6:00 left in the game. The Broncos were held and went for it on fourth down but Wolff was sacked at the Bronco 26. Miami's Graham Nicholson nailed another field goal to put the comeback out of reach.

The Broncos head on the road to take on Ohio on Saturday at 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.